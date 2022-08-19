NCT 127 Is Racing Back With a New Album: Here’s When It Arrives

Buckle up! NCT 127 has announced that its fourth studio album is at the finish line. The K-pop group revealed Thursday (Aug. 18) that the upcoming release, titled 2 Baddies, will arrive Sept. 16; pre-ordering is already available.

Per the press release, 2 Baddies will be a 12-track set featuring tunes whose genres range from R&B and hip-hop to electronic dance to pop. The album will also receive supporting bi-coastal North American shows by the group, which includes members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan, per the announcement. Details of the concerts in Los Angeles and New York will be shared at a later date.

In addition to revealing the release date and title for the upcoming album, the group also shared the cover art. The image is an overhead shot of the nine members standing around a sleek, bright blue sports car on a white background, with what looks to be giant black tire tracks under the vehicle.

2 Baddies arrives almost on the exact one-year anniversary of Sticker, which dropped Sept. 17, 2021. Last year’s album peaked at No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it spent 17 weeks. It is NCT 127’s highest charting release to date, with 2020’s Neo Zone peaking at No. 5, 2019’s We Are Superhuman at No. 11, and 2018’s Regular-Irregular at No. 86.

Check out the 2 Baddies teaser, cover art, and full tracklist for the album below:

2 Baddies tracklist: