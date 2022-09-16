NCT 127 Drops New Album ‘2 Baddies’: Stream It Now

NCT 127 unveiled their new album 2 Baddies on Friday (September 16) via SM Entertainment.

The 12-track collection is the K-pop group’s first full-length studio set since 2020’s Sticker: The Third Album (which was repackaged last October as Favorite) and contains tracks like “Faster,” “Time Lapse,” “불시착 (Crash Landing)” and album closer “1, 2, 7 (Time Stops).”

While the nine-piece act hasn’t shared a single from the project yet, they have hinted at its concept and aesthetic with teaser videos filled with sleek luxury sports cars — just like the one that appears on the album’s birds-eye cover shot featuring all nine members. The album’s sound, meanwhile, shows off the idols’ eclectic versatility as they run through R&B, pop, electronic dance and hip-hop-leaning sounds.

To support 2 Baddies, Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan will be treating fans in Los Angeles and New York City to a pair of bicoastal concerts on, respectively, October 6 and 13.

Sticker, which dropped almost exactly one year ago on September 17, 2021, earned the boy band a career high on the Billboard 200 when it peaked at No. 3 before spending 17 weeks on the chart. The album also completed the group’s hat trick of No. 1s on the Top Album Sales Chart following 2019’s We Are Superhuman and 2020’s Neo Zone also reaching the apex.

In between albums, Jaehyun made use of NCT’s new “NCT LAB” initiative to release his debut solo single “Forever Only.”

Stream NCT 127’s new album 2 Baddies in full below.