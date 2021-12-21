Nandi Bushell Slays Drum Solo to Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’: Watch

It seems Nandi Bushell is a huge Billie Eilish fan. The drumming prodigy took to Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 21) to add her own take on one of the pop star’s latest singles.

“I WILL LOVE BILLIE & FINNEAS FOREVER MORE!!! @billieeilish & @finneas #happier #happierthanever,” the 11-year-old wunderkind captioned the video, which features her transforming the final chorus of Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” into an explosive display of her skills with a pair of drumsticks.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Billie Eilish Nandi Bushell See latest videos, charts and news

“And all that you did was make me f—in’ sad/ So don’t waste the time I don’t have/ And don’t try to make me feel bad/ I could talk about every time that you showed up on time/ But I’d have an empty line ’cause you never did,” Eilish can be heard singing as Bushell delivers her trademark wild facial expressions while wearing a long-sleeved floral dress and layers of chunky gold chains around her neck.

The British elementary schooler had quite the busy fall, providing the beat for Cartoon Network’s ‘Redraw Your World’ rebranding campaign; teaming up with Tom Morello’s guitarist son Roman on environmental anthem “The Children Will Rise Up,” and covering The Beatles’ “Come Together” with Ringo Starr, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron and more for WhyHunger’s “Drum Together” campaign.

For her part, Eilish kicked off this week by dropping a sultry acoustic performance of Happier Than Ever album cut “Billie Bossa Nova,” just one week after pulling double duty on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest.

Watch Bushell power through “Happier Than Ever” below.