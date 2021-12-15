MONSTA X Talk ‘The Dreaming’ Album & Movie Premiere, Goals for Future Crossover Into Mainstream: Watch

MONSTA X — fresh off the release of their second English LP, The Dreaming — stopped by for a chat with Billboard News about the album, their recently released documentary, and their hopes and aspirations for the future.

I.M. spoke with host Tetris Kelly to discuss the vibe that the group was going for with the new project and explained that it’s slightly different than their Korean releases. “Usually when we do our album, we try to prepare some very intense moods, very strong moods, very energetic moods but this English album, we tried to express some very soft and sultry moods. This time, I think we expressed it really good,” he said.

To accompany the album, MONSTA X released the film Monsta X: The Dreaming on Dec. 9 to give fans insight into members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M.’s lives over the past six years of them being a group though exclusive one-on-one interviews. The film also features performances and footage from the making of their current album.

Speaking of getting to view the movie, I.M. said that seeing it in a theater was a surreal experience. “Seriously I wanna be humble, but it was lit,” he said. “It’s kind of awkward because we’ll be on the stage usually but not in the movie for them, but we’re really so glad they’re loving our movie. Even though it’s just a screen, we love it.”

As K-pop continues to gain popularity in the United States, MONSTA X hopes to be a part of the conversation in bigger ways, such as attending big-name awards shows to gain additional exposure.

“It’s such an honor that K-pop is blowing up here and I think we are contributing to the K-pop industry in the U.S. right now, but our goal is too far,” I.M. explained. “We got to do a lot of things more, like going to the Billboard [Music Awards], the AMAs or Grammys — that could be a good goal, but we don’t form our final goal because we just move step by step, and if we just move to the next step, we look forward to it.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.