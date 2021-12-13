Watch MONSTA X Deliver an Emotive Performance of ‘One Day’ on ‘Good Morning America’

MONSTA X is promoting their brand new English album The Dreaming, and made an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday (Dec. 13) for a performance of their English-language single “One Day.”

Members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. kept their performance simple and appeared on the show in beige and baby blue ensembles to match their surroundings. The K-pop group sat on stools as they emotively sang, “Right now I’m drunk, right now I’m wasted/ Spilling out my guts to the ghost in our apartment/ Mmm, they say hindsight’s 20/20/ Maybe I’ll, maybe I’ll see you one day/ One day, one day, I will.”

Explore Explore Monsta X See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“One Day” was released in September, and marked the group’s first English single since the release of their first English LP, All About Luv, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart in February 2020. Kihyun issued a statement upon the single’s release, and thanked their fans for their support.

“It’s been a really long time since we’ve released an English song. To get this song out, we’ve had a lot of support and help from many others,” Kihyun said at the time. “I’d like to give my sincere thanks. Due to the pandemic, we weren’t able to see our international MONBEBEs, nevertheless they’ve always been the light and energy for us. A special thanks to our MONBEBEs, we were able to come all the way here. Please give ‘One Day’ lots of love and look forward to our new songs that will come out in the near future!”

MONSTA X released a feature film on Dec. 9, titled Monsta X: The Dreaming, to accompany their second English album and give fans insight on the group members’ lives over the past six years of them being a group though exclusive one-on-one interviews. The film also features performances and footage from the making of their current album.

Watch MONSTA X perform “One Day” below.