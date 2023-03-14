Monsta X’s Minhyuk Announces Military Enlistment Date in Heartfelt Letter To Fans: ‘I’ll Be Back Soon’

Monsta X member Minhyuk shared a personal letter with fans to confirm his upcoming military enlistment date.

The 29-year-old singer and host will enter the South Korean military for his mandatory service on April 4. He’s the second Monsta X member to enlist in Korea’s military after group leader Shownu who enlisted in July 2021. Shownu will be discharged in late April, days after Minhyuk enlists.

The K-pop star shared a handwritten letter with Monsta X fans—affectionately known as Monbebe—on the group’s fan cafe website. Read the full letter below (with translations provided by Soompi):

Hello, this is Minhyuk!

I feel like our Monbebe came in to this post already feeling sad after seeing the words “this is Minhyuk” so I feel apologetic.

On April 4, for my national duty, I won’t be able to see you all often for a very short period of time. I have to come in to the fan cafe and write posts, promote, upload photos, let you know when I’m done working out, do bubble live [broadcasts], and do all the things Monbebe likes often, but not being able to do that for a little while is what hurts my heart most. Besides this, I plan to go with a happy heart!

I will use this upcoming period as a time to make myself stronger and become a cooler Minhyuk. I’m already excited to receive Monbebe’s even greater love haha.

Also, I’m not going somewhere far so don’t be too sad. I think Monbebe will be very sad but I hope you aren’t!

Thank you for always giving so much love to me, who is just a regular person. I feel like I cannot repay it well no matter what I do, so I’m also sorry.

For the time we cannot see each other, I will be healthy in mind and body and return after becoming a cool person.

Monbebe, I love you so, so much, thank you, and let’s meet next year while smiling!

I’ll be back soon!!

Minhyuk

In other news, Monsta X was previously announced as one of the headliners for the upcoming Las Vegas K-pop festival We Bridge Music Festival & Expo in late April. The fest confirmed that Minhyuk would not appear but that “the remaining members of Monsta X are still confirmed and scheduled to be at the We Bridge Music Festival and Expo.”

The most recent chart Monsta X entered was the World Digital Song Sales chart earlier this year when latest single, “Beautiful Liar,” peaked at No. 8 to become their 17th top 10 entry on the chart to date.