Let MONSTA X ‘Blow Your Mind’ With Their New English-Language Song Teaser: Listen

MONSTA X is giving their fans something to look forward to ahead of the release of their forthcoming album, The Dreaming. On Wednesday (Dec. 8), the K-pop group teased “Blow Your Mind,” a track from the album, on their YouTube channel.

“Is it me, is it me you want?/ Let me dance, let me dance you off/ Take a chance, let’s get it on/ I’ll blow your mind/ I’ll make you feel, make you feel my love ,” the group’s six members sing over a heavy bass line before synth instrumentals kick in.

“Blow Your Mind” is the ninth track from their album The Dreaming, which will be entirely in English. Other tracks from the upcoming release include “Better,” “Whispers in the Dark,” “You Problem,” and “Blame Me,” all of which have been teased ahead of the album’s release on Friday, Dec. 10.

The Dreaming is MONSTA X’s second English LP after All About Luv. That album peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart in February 2020.

To accompany The Dreaming, Monsta X will be releasing a feature film titled Monsta X: The Dreaming, which is set to premiere in theaters in more than 70 countries. The film will give fans an inside look at members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M.’s lives over the past six years of them being a group though exclusive one-on-one interviews; it will also show footage and performances from the making of their current album. The film is already out in their homeland of Korea, but will roll out worldwide starting Thursday, Dec. 9.

Listen to a snippet of “Blow Your Mind” below.