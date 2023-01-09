MONSTA X Drops ‘Beautiful Liar’ Music Video & 12th Mini-Album ‘REASON’

MONSTA X unveiled the music video for their new single “Beautiful Liar” as well as their 12th mini-album, REASON, on Monday (Jan. 9) via Starship Entertainment.

Describing the song as a “power funk rock track” in a video shared to their social channels, the K-pop idols spend the associated visual dressed in matching leather suits of blood red as they perform in a burning warehouse surrounded by a bevy of masked backup dancers. (“Just like how your cold eyes play with me/ I get attracted to that irrejectable beautiful lie,” Minhyuk laments on the chorus.)

Elsewhere in the boy band’s message to fans, Joohoney said the new project includes “tracks of various genres that are produced by our members” before asking, “So what more reason do you need?”

“MONSTA X is nothing without our signature performance,” I.M added. “We prepared a lot for you guys, MONBEBE, so please look forward to it.”

This past November, Kihyun sat down with Billboard to answer 20 questions about his debut solo EP Youth, collaborating with his bandmates and celebrating seven years as a group. Meanwhile, leader Shownu is continuing to fulfill his mandatory service in the South Korean military, which he began in July 2021.

Watch the music video for “Beautiful Liar” and stream MONSTA X’s REASON in full below.