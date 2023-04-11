Millie Bobby Brown Quotes Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Lyrics in Apparent Engagement Announcement

Here’s to beginnings and endings. As Taylor Swift’s six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn has reportedly slowed down, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has ramped things up with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The two seemingly unrelated headlines merged on Tuesday (April 11) when the 19-year-old actress and her 20-year-old beau of several years appeared to make it official with a black and white post on Brown’s Instagram that featured a very Taylor twist.

“I’ve loved you for three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Millie wrote alongside the image of Jake — the youngest of Bon Jovi singer Jon Bon Jovi‘s four children — hugging her from behind on a beach with the actress rocking what appears to be a diamond ring on her ring finger.

The caption, of course, is a reference to Taylor’s song “Lover,” in which the Swift sings that exact line before busting into the chorus, “Can I go where you go?/ Can we always be this close forever and ever?/ And ah, take me out, and take me home (forever and ever)/ You’re my, my, my, my lover.”

Bongiovi shared a snap from a different angle, showing the couple from behind with the surf crashing in front of them, his arm draped around Brown’s shoulder and a second snap in which he’s gazing lovingly into Millie’s eyes while they take a boat ride. Jake’s caption featured the word “Forever” followed by a translucent heart emoji. At press time reps for the couple had not confirmed the news.

Brown and Bongiovi were first linked after they posted a selfie together in June 2021, making things official that fall with a November post in which they were snapped kissing on the London Eye. In January of this year, Brown gushed about her love, writing, “Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let’s do it again but better!”

Jake returned the honor in February, when he celebrated Bobby’s 19th birthday with a sweet post in which he wrote, “Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core.”

The happy news for BrownGiovi came just days after reports that Swift and actor Joe Alwyn had broken up after six years together.

Check out the happy couple’s snaps here and here.