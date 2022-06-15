Halsey Said Millie Bobby Brown Should Play Her in Biopic and MBB Is ‘Sooooo Down’

Millie Bobby Brown attends the 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards at The Rainbow Room on Dec. 11, 2019 in New York City.

Who needs agents, directors or screenwriters? When it comes to casting a potential Halsey biopic, the singer and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown are doing it all themselves. Hours after Halsey told Jimmy Fallon that they know just the right actress to portray them in a life story movie, MBB gave the idea a very enthusiastic two-thumbs up.

On her Instagram Story on Tuesday (June 15), Brown, 18, posted a clip of Halsey, 27, on The Tonight Show discussing the slam-dunk casting with the all-in message “”sooooo down.”

It hasn’t escaped either woman’s attention that many people have noticed the striking resemblance they have to each other, which Halsey discussed with Fallon on Monday night. The subject came up when Halsey mentioned that the meet-cute with their partner screenwriter Alev Aydin came after he was hired to write a biopic screenplay about the singer’s life… one she said MBB might be perfect for.

“I was thinking of who could play you,” Fallon said as Halsey quickly responded as if she’s heard the comparison more than 14 times, “I know the answer.” Jimmy then pulled out a photo of Halsey dressed up as Millie Bobby Brown’s nose-bleeding character from the smash Netflix horror drama. “Oh, I was going to say you,” they said as Fallon chuckled and suggested MBB.

“I mean, yeah, Millie would be great,” Halsey said. “But I don’t really think I’m famous enough to cast Millie… It’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike. It’s like, ‘Oh no, we actually just look like sisters.’”

Halsey has discussed this before, including in a June 2 tweet, in which she wrote, “When are Millie Bobby Brown and I gonna play sisters in something this is getting out of hand.”

In case you don’t see it, check out this side-by-side pic tweet with Halsey as MBB’s character Eleven.