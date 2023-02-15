Miley Cyrus Bought Herself Flowers For Valentine’s Day, Naturally

While a lot of her fellow musicians and movie stars were posting highly stylized videos and photos of their lavish, flower- and chocolate-drenched Valentine’s Day celebrations on Tuesday (Feb. 14) Miley Cyrus was blissfully alone. In a nod to her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash “Flowers,” Cyrus spent the allegedly most romantic day of the year celebrating herself.

“I can love me better. Happy Valentines day,” Cyrus wrote along with one of the iconic images from the “Flowers” video in which she coolly stares out into the distance while wearing a black bodysuit with cut-outs and shades.

Cyrus has plenty to celebrate this week as “Flowers” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth week since its release, besting the three-week reign of her previous longest-running No. 1, 2013’s “Wrecking Ball.”

“Flowers,” released on Smiley Miley/Columbia Records, drew 74.5 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 32%) and 38.7 million streams (down 19%) and sold 26,000 (down 29%) Feb. 3-9, according to Luminate. The single also spends its fourth week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart; dips to No. 2 on Digital Song Sales after three weeks at the summit; and pushes 6-4 on Radio Songs, where it ties “Wrecking Ball” for Cyrus’ top-charting hit. It wins top Airplay Gainer honors on the Hot 100 for a second straight week, as it also lifts 7-5 on the Pop Airplay chart, 8-5 on Adult Pop Airplay and 9-8 on Adult Contemporary, among other ascents.

The single is also proving to have staying power overseas as well, where it’s on track to spend a fifth consecutive week atop the UK’s singles chart based on the midweek numbers.

Check out Miley’s post below.