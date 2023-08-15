Is Miley Cyrus Teasing New Music With ‘Used to Be Young’ Posters?

Is new Miley Cyrus music on the way? Signs are pointing to yes, as the “Flowers” singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (Aug. 15) to share a cryptic new teaser that points to a potential new project.

“I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young,” Cyrus captioned a video of a sun-drenched street, with a building plastered in posters of her face and song lyrics from her past eras in chronological order, including, “I hopped off the plane at LAX” from “Party in the USA,” “I can almost see it, that dream I’m dreaming” from “The Climb,” “I came in like a wrecking ball” from “Wrecking Ball,” and “I can buy myself flowers” from “Flowers” before the newest lyric addition to Cyrus’ catalog: “I used to be young.”

The Disney Channel alum also changed multiple thumbnail photos on her YouTube videos to read “USED TO BE YOUNG” in all caps.

Fans in the comments section, naturally, were excited at the idea of potential new material from Cyrus (though she has not confirmed whether the tweet means a new track is on the way). Fans hit the comments section of the posts with messages like “SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP” and “USED TO BE YOUNG is coming and we’re all so excited.”

The teaser comes months after the release of Cyrus’ eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which arrived in March. The set, led by singles “Flowers,” “River” and “Jaded,” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 following its release, while “Flowers” spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See Cyrus’ teaser below.