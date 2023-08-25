Miley Cyrus Grows From Her Past in New Single ‘Used to Be Young’: Stream It Now

Miley Cyrus continued her “endless summer vacation” on Friday (Aug. 25) with her reflective new single, “Used to Be Young.”

The song, which looks back on her past, features the introspective lyrics in the chorus: chorus: “You tell me time has done changed me / That’s fine, I’ve had a good run / I know I used to be crazy / That’s ’cause I used to be young.”

Cyrus gave some insight into writing the song in an Instagram post revealing the lyrics earlier in the week, writing, “I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you. The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment ….. unfinished yet complete.”

“Used To Be Young” marks the 30-year-old superstar’s first piece of new music since the release of Endless Summer Vacation back in March. The album, her eighth studio effort, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and also arrived alongside its own Backyard Sessions via Disney+.