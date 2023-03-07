Miley Cyrus Drops Moody Teaser for ‘River’ Video

Just three more sleeps until Miley Cyrus drops her anticipated eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. She also revealed on Tuesday morning (March 7) that we will get the video for her song “River” on Friday (March 10) as well, previewing the visual in a 13-second teaser that begged more questions than it answered.

The moody black and white with the first images fro the video for “River” opens with Cyrus in fuzzy focus, her hair windblown, as stabbing guitars and triumphant keyboards swell to introduce the song’s title in a screen-filling, blocky, font.

Miley didn’t offer up much more information on the track other than to confirm that the visual is due out on Friday. But on Monday she explained the logic behind the formatting of the collection, which she said is divided into “AM and PM” moods that represent two distinct acts.

“The AM to me is representing the morning time, where there’s a buzz and energy and there’s a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day,” Cyrus explained in a short clip. “At nighttime, it feels like there’s a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest, it’s a time to recover. Or it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side. In LA, there’s a certain energy to the night and you can feel trouble boil up to the surface and it’s very inspiring to me.”

The follow-up to Cyrus’ 2020 LP Plastic Hearts was recorded in Los Angeles with producers Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson. The “Midnight Sky” singer describes Endless Summer Vacation as a love letter to L.A. that showcases the confidence she’s found since focusing on her mental and physical well-being. The LP is led by Cyrus’ empowering lead single and Billboard Hot 100 chart topper, “Flowers.”

Along with the album, Cyrus will also be releasing her Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) special on Disney+ on March 10, which will feature performances of songs from her new album, plus will see her revisiting her 2009 classic “The Climb” more than a decade after its release.

Check out the “River” teaser clip below.