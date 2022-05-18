You Bet Miley Cyrus Had The Perfect Home-Brewed Response to Pal Selena Gomez’s ‘SNL’ Impression

If there’s one thing we know about Miley Cyrus it’s that she can take a joke. Especially when it comes from one of her oldest friends. Which is why Miley’s response to pal Selena Gomez‘s spot-on impression of her on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live elicited an equally hilarious call-back.

During Selena’s opening monologue on Saturday, she joked about seeking out advice from her Only Murders in the Building co-stars and SNL vets Steve Martin and Martin Short about what to expect from her first hosting gig.

Gomez joked that she also asked “one of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus,” for some tips as well. Busting into a pitch-perfect smokey voiced Miley impersonation to say, “Just be yourself and have fun,” adding, “I was like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you?’ And she’s like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.'”

If there’s one thing Miley knows how to do it’s to give as good as she gets, so the singer cheekily posted a pair of pics from bed in which she’s sipping on some tea while wearing her home-brewed response to Sel’s homage: a customized white tank top with the black block message “Hell Yeah I’m Miley Cyrus” across the front.

Gomez appeared on Cyrus’ pandemic Instagram show Bright Minded in April 2020, where the pair discussed mental health and Selena’s bipolar disorder diagnosis. Both singers began their careers as Disney Channel stars, Miley on Hannah Montana — on which Gomez had a recurring role as Mikayla — and Selena on her series, Wizards of Waverly Place.

Check out Miley’s tweets below.