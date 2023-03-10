Miley Cyrus Drops ‘River’ Music Video

Miley Cyrus unfurled her new single “River,” as well as its associated music video, on Friday (March 10) via RCA Records.

The track’s moody visual finds the singer striking pose after pose as she belts out, “I feel you everywhere/ You face is all in my hair/ Covered up in your sweat/ It turns me on that you care, baby” before the synth-heavy beat drops in to turn the occasion into a full-blown dance banger.

In the week leading up to the video’s premiere, the former Hannah Montana star teased what inspired the sexually-charged follow-up to her smash single “Flowers,” saying, “It was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally. All of my songs evolve. They can start as something that was a trouble, like, it just feels like it’s an April shower, it never stops raining and then it started raining down love” before adding, “Sometimes we just need a dance floor banger a.k.a. they don’t want me to talk about the fact the song is about [bleep]. It’s f—ing nasty.”

“River” is also featured on the tracklist of Cyrus’ new studio set Endless Summer Vacation, which is out in full now via digital retailers, streaming services and elsewhere, along with album cuts like “Rose Colored Lenses,” “Thousand Miles” featuring Brandi Carlile, “Wildcard,” “Island” and more.

Fans can experience the entire album live for the very first time by tuning into Miley’s Backyard Sessions concert special celebrating the release, as well as the fifteenth anniversary of “The Climb,” on Disney+.

Watch the music video for Cyrus’ “River” below.