Miley Cyrus Shares the Inspiration Behind ‘River’ Ahead of ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Release

"It was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally," she shared.

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Brianna Capozzi*

Fans are so close to finally enjoying Miley Cyrus‘ eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, and the singer has been teasing her next single, “River.”

In a clip shared on Wednesday (March 8) from her upcoming Disney+ special Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), the 30-year-old star gave a glimpse into the inspiration behind the track. “It was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally,” she revealed. “All of my songs evolve. They can start as something that was a trouble, like, it just feels like it’s an April shower, it never stops raining and then it started raining down love.”

At the end, Cyrus gets cheeky and says, “‘River,’ sometimes we just need a dance floor banger a.k.a. they don’t want me to talk about the fact the song is about [bleep]. It’s f—ing nasty.”

Earlier this week, the singer teased “River” with a 13-second, black-and-white teaser in which she’s seen with her hair blowing in the wind as guitars and triumphant keyboards swell to introduce the song’s title in a screen-filling, blocky, font.

The follow-up to Cyrus’ 2020 LP Plastic Hearts was recorded in Los Angeles with producers Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson. The “Midnight Sky” singer describes Endless Summer Vacation as a love letter to L.A. that showcases the confidence she’s found since focusing on her mental and physical well-being. The LP is led by Cyrus’ empowering lead single and Billboard Hot 100 chart topper, “Flowers.”

Watch Cyrus talk “River” below.

