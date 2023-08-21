×
Miley Cyrus Reacts to ‘the Drama’ of Her Iconic ‘Hannah Montana’ Finale Scene

The nostalgic look back from the pop superstar comes ahead of her new single "Used to Be Young."

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus NOUA UNU Studio

As she prepares to unleash her nostalgic new single, Miley Cyrus is taking a look back at the last time she played one of her most famous roles.

In a new clip posted across Cyrus’ social media on Monday (Aug. 21), the 30-year-old singer watches a fan-favorite scene from the series finale of her Disney Channel original series Hannah Montana. Watching her fictional self Miley Stewart say goodbye to her home in the emotional clip, Cyrus laughs at a few of her younger self’s acting decisions.

“The drama,” Cyrus said while imitating her character’s melodramatic blown kiss. As a younger Cyrus’ voice in the background performs a vocal riff, Cyrus immediately keeps the joke going. “This is how I say goodbye to everyone now,” she says before giving her own sardonic rendition of the run.

Just before the clip ends, Cyrus reflects on who she was back in the day and how much she has changed since being on the Disney Channel. “Hannah’s for kids,” she declares. “Miley’s for grown-a– men in heels.”

The clips are a part of Cyrus’ upcoming special on ABC, titled Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). Set to air on Thursday (Aug. 24), the special will see the pop singer sharing a series of stories she’s never told from her life and career.

Then on Friday (Aug. 25), Cyrus is set to release her brand new single “Used to Be Young.” In a mysterious promotional campaign for the song, Cyrus shared a series of posters on her social media referencing past song lyrics, while appearing to give fans a tease of the new ones to come. “I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun,” she wrote in her caption. “You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young.”

Check out Cyrus’ hilarious reaction to the Hannah Montana finale below:

