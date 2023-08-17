Miley Cyrus Announces New Single ‘Used to Be Young’: ‘This Song Is Dedicated to My Loyal Fans’

As “Flowers” continues to hang around the upper reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 half a year after its initial release, Miley Cyrus is readying a brand new single to continue her “endless summer vacation.” On Thursday (Aug. 17), Cyrus announced that her latest single, “Used to Be Young,” is set for an Aug. 25 release.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer shared the news via Instagram, where she also revealed some more exciting plans with her 213 million followers. “In celebration of my new single release Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) continues. Aug 24 @ 10pm EDT on ABC,” she wrote in a caption for a mysterious promotional clip. “This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of [“Used To Be Young”]. This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME.”

The promotional video finds Cyrus sauntering toward the camera in a sparkling red leotard before switching to clips of what appears to be footage from her forthcoming Endless Summer Vacation: Continued Backyard Sessions.

Although she has been relatively quiet this year, Cyrus has been steadily teasing her new single for weeks. Earlier this month, she teased the new single’s title in the description for the Bangerz 10th Anniversary Deluxe vinyl on her official online shop. On Aug. 15, she took to her socials to post a video of a collection of posters that referenced the lyrics to some of her career-defining hits such as “Wrecking Ball,” “Flowers,” “The Climb” and “Party In the U.S.A.” She captioned the video, “I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young.”

“Used To Be Young” marks Cyrus’ first piece of new music since the release of Endless Summer Vacation back in March. That album, her eighth studio effort, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and also arrived alongside its own Backyard Sessions via Disney+. The new, reimagined Endless Summer Vacation: Continued Backyard Sessions will stream the next day on Hulu.

Check out Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” announcement below: