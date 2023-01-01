Miley Cyrus Announces New Single ‘Flowers’ During ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Halfway through the second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party — which Cyrus co-hosted this year with Dolly Parton and aired live on NBC — the superstar announced her new single “Flowers.” The song will arrive on Jan. 13.

The announcement came on the heels of posters plastered across various cities that read: New Year New Miley. The NYE tease was first accompanied online by a 17-second clip teasing the music video, which shows Cyrus in a metallic gold outfit and shades walking uphill. Later on in the special, a second teaser clip — this one clocking in at 13-seconds — showed Cyrus in a bathing suit strutting through sprinklers.

Cyrus not only celebrated NYE but also her upcoming “new Miley” era with a handful of guests featured throughout the special including David Byrne, Latto, Sia, Rae Sremmurd, Fletcher and others. She and Parton naturally closed out the night and rang in the new year with a stellar medley of “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You.”

As for what’s still to come… Cyrus launched a countdown on her site (currently teasing to something coming in about four days) with more announcements to come this week.