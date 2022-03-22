Miley Cyrus Shares Sweet Message to Fans: ‘You Are My Best Friends’

Miley Cyrus performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 19, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.

Miley Cyrus is always down to spread love to those who support her.

Following her high-energy performance at Lollapalooza Chile over the weekend, Cyrus took some time to meet with fans. In a video uploaded to Twitter, the star is seen shouting “I’m gagged!” to her supporters waiting for her in a room before running up to one and hugging them. “You’re everything,” she gushes.

“Miley literally has a heart of gold and treats her fans like her best friends,” the Twitter fan page captioned the post, which the “Midnight Sky” singer retweeted with a heart-melting response.

Explore Explore Miley Cyrus See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I’ve known you all longer than almost any friend I have ….. you are my best friends…. We’ve grown up together and I love you….[red heart emoji],” she wrote.

I’ve known you all longer than almost any friend I have ….. you are my best friends…. We’ve grown up together and I love you…. ❤️ https://t.co/RfXdHH1dlQ — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 22, 2022

During her headlining set at Lollapalooza, Cyrus also poked some fun at her 2007 split from Nick Jonas while reading out some fan signs during a break. “‘F–k Nick Jonas.’ I didn’t say it,” she said from the stage, pointing a mock stern finger at the anti-JoBro sign. “I didn’t say it! Just one of the other signs.”

After reading a few more fan signs, she launched into her song “7 Things,” breakup track she wrote about Nick more than a decade ago.

A few other fan signs at Lolla Chile similarly corresponded to Cyrus’ setlist, such as the one that read “Miley Wreck My Balls,” which the star held up while belting out her 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball.” There was another that said “My dream is to sing the Hoedown Throwdown,” prompting the “Plastic Hearts” artist to recite what she could remember of her beloved Hannah Montana: The Movie track.