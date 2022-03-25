Miley Cyrus Spaces On ‘Hoedown Throwdown’ Lyrics While Celebrating 16th ‘Hannah-Versary’

It’s been a wild week for Miley Cyrus. From her triumphant set — and joking Joe Jonas diss – at Lollapalooza Chile, to a sweet message shared with her fans, assurances that she was okay after the plane she was flying in got struck by lightning and a moving bathtub version of “Stay” for fans in Paraguay who missed out seeing her due to wild weather. It’s a lot.

Explore Explore Miley Cyrus See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

But if there’s anything Cyrus knows it’s that her Smilers are the reason she gets to do what she does, so on Thursday night (March 24) the singer made sure to thank them for their continued support while also marking a career milestone in the most Miley way.

“Happy 16th Hannah-versary! 16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered,” she wrote along with live footage of her telling the festival crowd that her “dream” is to sing Hannah’s “Hoedown Throwdown,” while admitting that she absolutely could not remember the lyrics. She then began to sing the hook from the 2009 song and was relieved when it seemed like the crowd also spaced on some of the words (though it sounded like they both nailed it).

“Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life,” she continued, adding in a follow-up, “Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful!”

She also posted a series of videos from that show earlier this week at the Moviestar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, including one of her sitting on a stool crooning the fan-fave Plastic Hearts ballad “Angels Like You” and another showing a crowd view of the stadium illuminated by thousands of cellphone flashlights as well as the mob scene she faced when her limo tried to make its way through a wild throng of fans shouting “te amo!!! [I love you]”

Cyrus is set to headline Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday night (March 26).

See Miley’s posts below.

Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8Lxz4RFQg6 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2022