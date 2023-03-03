Miley Cyrus Drops Demo Version of ‘Flowers’: Stream It Now

Miley Cyrus unveiled the demo version of her smash single “Flowers” on Friday (March 3) via RCA Records.

“I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Say things you don’t understand/ I can take myself dancing/ And I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” she sings over the original, scaled-down instrumentation.

Ahead of dropping the demo, the superstar announced she’d be sharing it as a special gift for fans after “Flowers” spent its sixth consecutive week reigning atop the Hot 100 (chart dated March 4). The song has emerged as an unstoppable force since its release on January 12. In its first week, the anthem broke the record for the biggest opening week in Spotify history, only to be topped by an even higher streaming number in the following frame.

“Flowers” serves as the lead single for Cyrus’ upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation. Slated for release on March 10, the full-length effort will also feature as-yet-unheard tracks like “Jaded,” “Rose Colored Glasses,” “Violet Chemistry” and “Wonder Woman” along with surprise collaborations with Brandi Carlile (“Thousand Miles”) and Sia (“Muddy Feet”).

Stream Miley’s “Flowers” demo below.