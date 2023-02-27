Miley Cyrus Reveals ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Tracklist Featuring Two Surprise Collabs

On Monday (Feb. 27) Miley Cyrus finally revealed the track listing for her upcoming eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. The 13-track collection opens with the singer’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash “Flowers,” and also features the songs “Jaded,” “”Rose Colored Lenses,” “You,” “Handstand,” “Violet Chemistry,” “Wildcard” and “Wonder Woman,” as well collaborations with Sia (on “Muddy Feet”) and Brandi Carlile (on “Thousand Miles.”)

At press time Cyrus had not release any additional production or songwriting credits for the follow-up to 2020’s Plastic Hearts, which is due out on March 10 on Columbia Records.

“Flowers” is blossoming into one of Cyrus’ biggest hits to date, with six consecutive weeks atop the British singles chart. It is also in the midst of its sixth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, the empowering anthem recently notched Cyrus her third leader on the Pop Airplay chart (dated Feb. 25), becoming the fastest song to reach No. 1 on the chart since 2016 when Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” made the same leap to the top.

And, in case you were wondering, “Flowers” has already surpassed the three-week No. 1 run of Miley’s “Wrecking Ball,” making it her biggest charting single so far thanks to its hefty streaming and radio airplay numbers. “Flowers” will, however, have some way to go to match the singer’s most-streamed song ever, which is “Party in the U.S.A.,” with more than 970 million on-demand streams to date; “Flowers” has 182 million streams so far.

Check out the full Endless Summer Vacation track list and a video promo from Cyrus below.

Endless Summer Vacation:

“Flowers”

“Jaded”

“Rose Colored Lenses”

“Thousand Miles” (feat. Brandi Carlile)

“You”

“Handstand”

“River”

“Violet Chemistry”

“Muddy Feet” (feat. Sia)

“Wildcard”

“Island”

“Wonder Woman”

“Flowers (Demo)”