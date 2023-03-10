Miley Cyrus Unveils ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: Stream It Now

Miley Cyrus released her new album Endless Summer Vacation on Friday (March 10) via RCA Records.

The studio effort, the singer’s eighth, was preceded by its lead lead single “Flowers,” which became a worldwide smash upon its January release — topping the Billboard Hot 100 and both Billboard Global charts for six consecutive weeks and becoming inarguably the biggest hit of Cyrus’ career.

Prior to its arrival, the pop star teased that Endless Summer Vacation would be split into two sides, AM and PM, that function as separate acts. “The AM to me is representing the morning time where there’s a buzz and an energy, and there’s a potential of new possibilities — it’s a new day. And in the nighttime, it feels that there’s a slinky seediness and kind of a grime, but a glamor at the same time…And L.A., there’s a certain energy to the night, that you can kind of feel trouble boil up to the surface, and it’s very inspiring to me.” she said in a clip posted to her official Instagram feed.

In addition to “Flowers,” the full-length also contains second single “River” as well as collaborations with Brandi Carlile (“Thousand Miles”) and Sia (“Muddy Feet”) and additional tracks like “Jaded,” “Handstand,” “Violet Chemistry” and “Wonder Woman.”

To celebrate the release, Cyrus is making her return to her Disney roots for Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), a concert special streaming now on Disney+ that will give fans the first live experience of her new album.

Stream Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation in full below.