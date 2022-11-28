×
Miley Cyrus Is All Smiles at Her 30th Birthday Party: ‘Thankful For All the Love’

The singer charged into her fourth decade with a candy-topped cake.

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Miley Cyrus was all smiles at her 30th birthday party. The singer, who turned 30 last week, posted a pic from her celebration on Sunday (Nov. 27), cheesing it up while posing in front of a cake topped with candy bars and white frosting. “30. Thankful for all the love and kind birthday wishes,” she wrote alongside the snap.

Miley Cyrus

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Some of her celebrity pals offered up some wishes as well, with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee commenting, “Happy f—ing Bday dude!!!! and Lisa Rinna writing, “Happy birthday Gorgeous!!!” Miley’s actual birthday was on Nov. 23, and that’s when her godmother, country superstar and brand new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton commented, posting a pair of pics of the two in glittering gowns surrounded by golden balloons.

“Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!,” Parton wrote. “I can’t wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!” The kind note from Parton came just days after the two stars announced that they’d be co-anchoring NBC’s annual New Year’s Eve special.

NBC also shared a fun promotional video of Cyrus and Parton on the network’s official Instagram page, in which the former states, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best.”

“Well, we do that every day — don’t we, Miley?” Parton chimes in, to which her goddaughter replies, “You taught me well” before their duet version of “Jolene” kicks in. Set to air Dec. 31 live from Miami, the sophomore outing of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will mark the second straight year Cyrus has lorded over NBC’s year-end festivities. Last year, she co-hosted the special alongside Pete Davidson with performances by Anitta, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and more.

Check out Miley’s bday post below.

