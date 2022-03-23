Miley Cyrus Cancels Festival Appearance, Assures Fans She’s Safe After Lightning Strikes Plane

Miley Cyrus assured Smilers that she was okay after a scary mid-air incident on her way to a festival gig in Paraguay. The singer posted an image of the plane she was flying in after it was struck by lightning while the singer was en route to a planned headlining slot on the second day of Paraguay’s Asunciónico festival.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” she wrote along with a video of scary lightning strikes flashing outside the window of the plane. “My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing.”

A short time later she posted an image of what looked like a small gash in the fuselage of the plane with burn marks around it, writing, “We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay [broken heart emoji]. I LOVE YOU.” In what was slated to be the first edition of the festival in two years due to the COVID-19 lay-off and in addition to losing Cyrus, organizers were forced to cancel the event’s opening day on Tuesday due to flooding caused by a major storm; Foo Fighters, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly, were slated to play.

Following her high-energy performance at Lollapalooza Chile over the weekend, Cyrus took some time to chill with fans earlier in the day on Tuesday. In a video uploaded to Twitter, the star was seen shouting “I’m gagged!” to supporters waiting for her in a room before running up to one and hugging them. “You’re everything,” she gushed. “I’ve known you all longer than almost any friend I have ….. you are my best friends…. We’ve grown up together and I love you….[red heart emoji],” she added.

