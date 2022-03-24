Miley Cyrus Slips Into Bubble Bath to Sing Moving ‘Stay’ For Fans in Paraguay: ‘This Is For You’

It’s been a rough week so far for Miley Cyrus. First, the singer survived a terrifying mid-air mishap when the plane she was flying on was struck by lightning. And though she assured fans she was fine, the singer safely landed only to find out that her headlining set at the country’s Asunciónico festival was called off due to the intense storms and flooding that had also scotched the event’s first day.

To make it up to her bummed fans, Miley posted a special bubble bath exclusive performance for them on Wednesday night (March 23), thanking them for sticking with her and making her single “Stay” No. 1 on iTunes in the country. “I wish I could’ve STAYed & performed for all of my fans in Paraguay. Please STAY safe. I love you,” she wrote. “(also if you can’t tell I’m a little sick, I think just super exhausted from the stress of yesterday! Got a few days to recover before BRAZIL!)”

In the video, a stuffed-up sounding Cyrus dedicated “Stay” to all her fans who she missed out on seeing due to the festival cancellation and the “terrifying” plane experience. “You all made ‘Stay’ No. 1 for me, so this is for you,” she said before crooning an a cappella version of the moving ballad from her 2010 Can’t Be Tamed album.

Blowing a kiss to the camera, Cyrus ended the nearly 2-minute clip with, “I love you, thank you for your support, thank you for all of your best wishes, stay safe everyone.” Cyrus and her crew made it safely to an airport after an emergency landing on Tuesday, but what was slated to be the first edition of the Paraguayan festival in two years due to COVID-19 was cancelled that day due to flooding.

Headlining set from the Foo Fighters, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly were scotched due to the weather, but Billboard cover star MGK made it up to fans by setting up a speaker outside his hotel and putting on an impromptu show outside the Mision Hotel Boutique. Cyrus is slated to headline at Lollapalooza Brasil in Sao Paulo on Saturday (March 26).

Check out Cyrus’ video below.