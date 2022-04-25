Miley Cyrus Announces Deluxe Version of ‘Attention: Miley Live’

Miley Cyrus performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival at Interlagos Racetrack on March 26, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Attention… again! On Monday (April 25), Miley Cyrus spilled the tea that she’s adding to her new live album for a deluxe edition.

Attention: Miley Live (Deluxe) will arrive Friday via Columbia Records and contains six new tracks: “WTF Do I Know,” a mash-up of “Mother’s Daughter” and “Boys Don’t Cry” featuring Anitta, a second version of unreleased track “You,” “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” Plastic Hearts highlight “Angels Like You” and 2008 Breakout-era single “Fly on the Wall.”

Originally released on April 1, Attention serves as a career-spanning set for the former Disney Channel star’s first-ever live offering, including everything from “Party in the U.S.A.,” “The Climb” and “See You Again” to “We Can’t Stop” (mashed up with Pixies‘ “Where Is My Mind?”), “Midnight Sky” and a thrilling cover of Blondie‘s “Heart of Glass.” Not even 2015’s oddball Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz was left off the track list, with album opener “Dooo It!” making the cut.

While the standard version of the album was recorded during the pop star’s headlining set at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in February, it appears the bonus tracks were likely taken from her performance last month at Lollapalooza Brazil, where Anitta joined her onstage for their surprise duet and she dedicated “Angels Like You” to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

On the same day she released the live LP, Cyrus shared that she had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from a week of shows in Latin America.

