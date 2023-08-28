×
Miley Cyrus Says She Thought of Adele While Writing ‘Used to Be Young’: ‘Always Hoped You Would Love It’

Adele called Cyrus "such a legend" during her Las Vegas residency concert over the weekend.

Miley Cyrus is continuing to get showered with love over her vulnerable new single, “Used to Be Young,” and gained yet another famous supporter over the weekend.

At her Las Vegas residency show on Friday night (Aug. 25), Adele said she’s “obsessed” with Cyrus’ song. “I’ve always been a big Miley Cyrus fan, and I’ve got such a soft spot for nostalgia,” she told the audience. “That song — whew, it might make me tear up right now. I absolutely love her. I think it’s amazing. She’s such a legend and I love her.”

Upon seeing the video on Twitter, Cyrus retweeted the clip and sent the love right back. “@Adele, I thought of you often while writing this song – always hoped that you would love it. This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished,” the 30-year-old singer sweetly wrote.

“Used To Be Young” marks Cyrus’ first piece of new music since the release of Endless Summer Vacation back in March. The album, her eighth studio effort, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and also arrived alongside its own Backyard Sessions via Disney+. 

“You tell me time has done changed me / That’s fine, I’ve had a good run / I know I used to be crazy / That’s ’cause I used to be young,” Cyrus sings in the chorus of “Used to Be Young,” a song she said that she wrote over the past 18 months.

See the interaction between Adele and Cyrus below.

