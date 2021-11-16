Miles Teller Responds to Vaccine Rumors After Fans Question His Casting in Taylor Swift Music Video

On Monday, Miles Teller set the record straight about whether he’s vaccinated after starring in a music video for Taylor Swift’s new Red (Taylor’s Version) “From the Vault” track “I Bet You Think About Me,” featuring Chris Stapleton.

The Swifties were definitely thinking about the Whiplash actor after tabloids reported in September that Teller was unvaccinated and had shut down production on The Godfather Paramount+ spinoff series The Other after testing positive for COVID-19. His publicist Lauren Hozempa denied the anti-vaxx rumor, but Swift’s fans still bashed his casting in the Blake Lively-directed video on social media.

“Yeah, Taylor Swift, I love you, but having noted Covid-denier Miles Teller in your video….” one Twitter user commented, while another added, “Lemme get this straight… Out of every employable actor in the business, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively decided that during the pandemic they’d hire literal anti vaxxer Miles Teller to star in their new video? Miss girls this ain’t it….”

Teller addressed the situation directly by tweeting late Monday night: “Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate.”

Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) November 16, 2021

Teller appears in the new music video, which has racked up more than 10 million views in one day, alongside his real-life wife Keleigh Sperry. The War Dogs actor plays a groom haunted by vivid memories of his scarlet-wearing ex (Swift) during his wedding to someone else (Sperry) in the six-minute visual.

Swift is also a fan of the couple in real life, sending them a bouquet of flowers and a card quoting her “Lover” lyrics after Teller and Sperry tied the knot in September 2019. Sperry and the superstar have been friends for years, dating back to the time in 2015 when she attended Swift’s 1989 World Tour and posted a super close-up photo with the caption, “A night I will never forget, sitting in this super humans dressing room and picking out her finale outfit while she calmly sips coffee and thousands of people are screaming in excitement above her.”

Lemme get this straight… Out of every employable actor in the business, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively decided that during the pandemic they’d hire literal anti vaxxer Miles Teller to star in their new video? Miss girls this ain’t it… No ♥️ — Connor MacDowell (@ConnorMacDowell) November 15, 2021

Taylor Swift casting Miles Teller in her #IBetYouThinkAboutMe video … pic.twitter.com/2MmMXaDo5h — Debbie Jelinsky 🧣 (@hoIyfukinground) November 15, 2021