MILCK Unveils Music Video for Roe v. Wade Protest Song ‘We Won’t Go Back’: Watch

As the nation continues to grapple with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, MILCK is channeling her emotion into her art. On Thursday (Aug. 18), the singer unveiled the official music video for “We Won’t Go Back,” her collaboration with BIIANCO, Autumn Rowe, and Ani DiFranco.

Featuring the faces of each of the song’s collaborators imposed upon famous historical artworks of women, the “We Won’t Go Back” music video underscores the strength found in unity as well as the collective struggle that is the fight to protect bodily autonomy and abortion access. Jen Rosentein, a former collaborator of Pentatonix, Jennifer Hudson & Jason Mraz, helmed the “We Won’t Go Back” music video. Rosentein’s blend of striking shadow imagery and the symbol of the hanger make for a visual that is as harrowing as it is powerful.

MILCK is no stranger to protest music; her politics have always been essential to her art. In 2017, Billboard named “Quiet,” which she performed at the Women’s March, the No. 1 protest song of the year. In Billboard’s Roe v. Wade cover story, MILCK argued that “during this time of collective burnout, art is needed more than ever to fuel the will of the people.” She also urged men in the music industry to “take leadership and proactively reach out to female and non-binary creators and see what type of art [they] can make together to help uplift reproductive rights.”

DiFranco, the song’s featured artist, recalled the track’s conception explaining, “The day after the decision was leaked, there was this spontaneous demonstration outside the Supreme Court, and MILCK happened to be in [Washington] D.C., so she went down there and recorded the crowd chanting, ‘We won’t go back,’ and that became the basis of this song.”

Fifty percent of the song’s proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood, SisterSong and the Yellowhammer Fund.

Watch the “We Won’t Go Back” music video here: