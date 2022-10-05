Mel C Says Spice Girls Are ‘Always Working’ on Getting Victoria Beckham to Return for a Reunion

To all of the Spice Girls fans wishing for Victoria Beckham to join the group’s reunion, there’s a new glimmer of hope: Mel C revealed that she and Mel B are actively working on ways to start performing again, and are pushing for Posh Spice to rejoin them.

“We don’t see each other as much as we’d like, but we stay in touch and we’re always talking about opportunities and trying to get everyone back onstage together … We’re celebrating 25 years,” Sporty Spice — real name Melanie Chisolm — told Extra on Monday (Oct. 3) while discussing her new book The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl. “In my heart of hearts, I want to get back onstage. So me and Mel B are championing and we’re all talking and trying to make that happen.”

As for how she’s working on getting Beckham back, Chisolm explained, “We’re always working on her. It’s like … ‘No pressure. But the world wants it.’ We hope — I can’t give a time frame. It is something we want to do. We are trying to push through. At the moment, Victoria is in the wings. She is always involved creatively. We want her to be happy. It is our dream to get her back.”

Beckham briefly returned to the group for its Return of the Spice Girls tour from 2007 to 2008 before focusing on family and her namesake fashion endeavors.

While fans wait for the day Beckham rejoins the group, the Spice Girls are celebrating 25 years of friendship with new and expanded versions of the group’s seminal Spiceworld album, which will be released on Nov. 4.

“The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us,” Spice Girls in a press statement. “We’d just had a No. 1 album with Spice, we were traveling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”

Watch Mel C talk about getting Beckham to rejoin the Spice Girls below.