Mel C Teases Potential Spice Girls Reunion Tour: ‘It Was Always the Plan’

Mel C is ready for another go-round with the Spice Girls! On Monday (Dec. 20), Sporty Spice stopped by Ellen to reveal plans are in the early stages for a potential U.S. reunion tour for the chart-topping girl group.

“I really hope so; we’re talking about it,” she dished to guest host Howie Mandel about resuming touring together post-COVID, as the audience broke out into cheers. “Yeah, we are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan — we did these amazing staging shows in the U.K. and Ireland. It was best thing we’ve ever done, the creative was so incredible. We had the best time. But we’ve gotta come back, ’cause we love the U.S. Our fans here are amazing.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Mel C Spice Girls See latest videos, charts and news

While nothing is set in stone at this point, it’s unclear whether all five members of the group would be down to zig-a-zig-ahh on stages across the U.S. again, considering Victoria Beckham opted out of joining Sporty, Baby, Scary and Ginger on their 2019 Spice World Tour in their native U.K. to focus on her massively successful fashion brand.

During the interview, Mel C also opened up about her latest, self-titled solo album, Melanie C, which she unveiled in October 2020. “Along with being a Spice Girl, I’m also a solo artist,” she said, “and this album, it’s really fun. I released it in lockdown, actually, which was kinda strange, because it’s quite dance-inspired. It’s a pop record, there’s some disco flavors, a little bit of house, some ’90s stuff on there. And it’s been so fun to promote, but I haven’t had the chance to go and play it live yet.”

Meanwhile, the Spice Girls recently celebrated the landmark 25th anniversary of their 1996 debut album Spice — complete with a remastered vinyl reissue with five different covers featuring each individual member of the group.

Check out Sporty Spice’s full Ellen interview below.