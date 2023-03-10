Kris Jenner Is the Ultimate ‘Mother’ in Meghan Trainor’s New Music Video

Meghan Trainor dropped her “Mother” music video on Friday (March 10) and, of course, she took Hollywood’s most famous mom along for the ride.

In the Charm La’Donna-directed clip, Kris Jenner appears in a blonde ‘do wearing a stunning white gown, surrounded by dancers in suits, channeling a Marilyn Monroe “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” inspired scene. “I am your mother /You listеn to me / Stop all that mansplainin’ / No one’s listening,” the momager sings along to the female empowerment anthem, which samples The Chordettes‘ classic, “Mr. Sandman.” Jenner then joins Trainor, both rocking velvet dresses with sparkling details, musing the lyrics as they dance along to the beat.

Jenner is mother to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Trainor, meanwhile, is expecting her second baby with husband Daryl Sabara, two years after welcoming their son Riley. She even shows off her ultrasound in the music video.

Explore Explore Meghan Trainor See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The “All About That Bass” musician’s experiences being pregnant with and giving birth to Riley will serve as the focus of Dear Future Mamas, her upcoming book that will also include “TMI real talk” about body image, the newborn days and more.

Watch Trainor’s “Mother” music video below.