Meghan Trainor and Husband Daryl Sabara Announce Birth of Second Son

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their second child over the weekend. The “Made You Look” singer announced the news on Tuesday night (July 4) in a sweet Instagram post featuring a black and white picture of mother and baby snuggling in the hospital.

Explore Explore Meghan Trainor See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” she wrote alongside the series of snaps, which also featured the former Spy Kids star cradling baby Barry, as well as a number of adorable solo Barry snaps and one of Trainor in her hospital bed throwing up a peace sign.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!,” she added. “Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of u.” Baby Bary joins the couple’s two-year-old son, Riley.

The exciting news was celebrated by a number of fellow stars, including fellow mother of two Mandy Moore, who commented, “Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!!,” while Paris Hilton — who welcomed her first child earlier this year — added “Congratulations sis! So happy for you!”

Actresses Ashley Benson and Chrissy Metz also offered their congratulations, as did Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying and JoJo Siwa’s mom, Jessalyn.

Back in April the couple revealed the baby’s sex on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the same place where they disclosed the sex of their first born two years earlier.

Check out Trainor’s post below.