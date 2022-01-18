Exclusive: The Chainsmokers, Tiesto to Headline Maxim’s ‘Big Game Weekend’

Embargo 9am EST Tuesday

The 2022 Super Bowl is just three weeks away and The Chainsmokers and Tiësto have been announced as headliners for one of the biggest events of Super Bowl weekend. The DJ acts will be headlining Maxim’s “Big Game Weekend,” a two-night event that combines music, entertainment and sports.

The Chainsmokers will perform on Friday, February 11th at “MaximBet Music At The Market,” a new event that highlights MaximBet, Maxim’s online sports betting platform. Taking place at City Market LA, a former produce distribution center-turned-open air event space, The Chainsmokers’ show will feature a full, 90-minute set from the duo. Guests will also have the chance to win Super Bowl tickets, electronics and even cash, all dropping down from the MaximBet blimp that will be in the air over the event throughout the evening.

Tiesto headlines Saturday’s event on February 12th, dubbed “Maxim Electric Nights.” The Grammy-winning DJ will appear alongside special guest host 50 Cent, with additional performances by Loud Luxury and DJ Vice. As with The Chainsmokers, organizers say Tiesto will headline with a full, 90-minute-long set of his greatest hits.

“This annual event never fails to deliver, year after year, and we’re psyched to be a part of it and bring the energy and excitement to LA,” says The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall, in a release.

“The Super Bowl is arguably the biggest event of the year and people are ready to celebrate this ‘moment’ in a big way,” adds Tiesto. “I’m happy to headline at Maxim Electric Nights to help them do just that.”

DIRECTV is the official presenting sponsor for MaximBet Music At The Market and Maxim Electric Nights, with production by unKommon events. Tickets are also available for purchase at unKommonevents.com. A ticket will get you into the concerts (each night requires a separate ticket), though guests can also reserve VIP tables for each event, and even book custom packages that include transportation to and from the venue on a tour bus, BMW, or even a private helicopter.

“This is the year for the Super Bowl,” says Seth Kaplan, Founder of unKommon events. “After a year off, we know the bar is high and we are excited to really elevate the guest experience with the best talent, incredible brand partners, and most over the top interactive moments guests have ever seen.”

Maxim’s “Big Game Weekend” is tied to the biggest game of the NFL season: the 2022 Super Bowl. This year’s Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, February 13th in Los Angeles. You can find tickets online, watch the game on NBC or stream the Super Bowl online on NBC with a fuboTV or Hulu + Live TV subscription.