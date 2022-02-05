Mariah Carey Is Ready for Valentine’s Day With ‘Always Be My Baby’ Snapchat Challenge

Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Mariah Carey is bringing the romance to Snapchat.

The elusive chanteuse kicked off a new Spotlight challenge on Saturday (Feb. 5), asking participants to show off how they’re spending the day of love to the tune of her 1995 ode to soulmate connection “Always Be My Baby.”

Carey, of course, is spending her Valentine’s Day in the most Mariah way possible, as her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka enters the frame of her own Snapchat, filling her champagne glass with Black Irish (her own liqueur brand, of course) paired with a heart-shaped box of chocolates.

Those who participate in the Spotlight Valentine’s Challenge have a chance to win a share of $100,000. The top Snap will receive $50,000, and second and third place winners will win $30,000 and $20,000, respectively.

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated May 4, 1996, Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” ascended from No. 2 to No. 1, bringing her back to the summit after her Boyz II Men collaboration “One Sweet Day” had reigned for a then-unprecedented 16 weeks beginning in December 1995.

“Baby” became Carey’s 11th Hot 100 No. 1, tying her at the time with Whitney Houston and Madonna for the most among women. When “Honey,” from 1997’s Butterfly, topped the chart dated Sept. 13, 1997, Carey officially took the title among women all to herself — and she still holds that record to this day.