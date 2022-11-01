Mariah Carey Unwraps Christmas Merch Collection

All I want for Christmas is a Mariah Holiday Apron. And a Naughty and Nice Adult Onesie. And maybe a Merry Christmas Red Ornament.

Mariah Carey fans have their wishlists sorted, now that the Queen of Christmas has unwrapped her new holiday merch collection.

Just hours after Carey reminded us that, yes, Christmas is coming, the pop superstar ushered in her latest range of presents.

Prices for her exclusive apparel, accessories, music and more are priced from $15 – $140 and are available at MariahCareyShop.com.

Carey is the undisputed Queen of Christmas, with her 1994 holiday original topping the Billboard Hot 100 for eight non-consecutive weeks and ranking as the most popular song of all time on the Billboard Holiday 100.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the evergreen hit briefly held the U.K. record for the longest journey to No. 1, when it hit the summit in December 2020 — 26 years after its release.

In Australia, where Christmastime is a summer sweat-fest, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” took 24 years to reach No. 1, finally doing so in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Mimi is prepping for four holiday concerts in New York City and Toronto in the wake of releasing her new children’s book, The Christmas Princess.

“I’m trying to make [these shows] as magical as possible,” she said of the series of “Merry Christmas to All!” concerts at Madison Square Garden and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in mid-December. “Oftentimes as a child, or even throughout earlier parts of my career, I did not feel loved. I certainly never felt unconditional love, and that’s what I have with my fans: that connection. So I’m extremely excited.”

She got one gift early when, on Tuesday, a songwriter who sued her over accusations that she stole “All I Want for Christmas is You” from his earlier song has dropped his lawsuit — for now.