Mariah Carey Announces Pair of ‘Merry Christmas to All’ Concerts

Mariah Carey has some big plans for the holiday season. The reigning queen of all things red and green announced a pair of Christmas shows on Monday morning (Oct. 24) at which she will deck the halls with all her jingle bell best. “It’s almost time NEW YORK + Toronto!!!” she wrote. “Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! lil’ excited lil’ excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!”

Tickets for the shows — Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Dec, 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York — will go on sale on Friday (Oct. 28) at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster. Carey, as always, will be a major presence leading up to the holiday, via her illustrated holiday fairytale book, The Christmas Princess, due out on Nov. 1, as well as the annual chart watch to see if her perennial Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” will hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth year in a row.

Last week, the Christmas Queen got fans excited to get in the spirit by teasing the kick-off to “All I Want” season by tweeting, “It’s almost time…,” in which she showed off her festive red robe draped on the steps leading to her luxurious jacuzzi-style bathtub. The scene was filled out with a giant display of red and white roses spelling out her initials.

But, before you get too revved up, as the first, twinkly notes of “All I Want” bubbled up, Mariah tapped the brakes and in a follow-up tweet cautioned, “Not yet.”

Check out the announcement below.