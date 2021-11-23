Mariah Carey Lobbies for the Return of New York Kids’ Show ‘The Magic Garden’

Mariah Carey took to social media on Monday to rally support for the return of one of her favorite childhood TV shows.

“Please support Carole and Paula! Help bring back @MagicGardenTV!!!” the icon wrote alongside a retweet of the announcement that The Magic Garden has launched a crowdfunding campaign to finance an animated reboot. As of press time, the Indigogo campaign had raised more than $78,000 of its $125,000 goal with five days left to go.

The original children’s TV show, which aired from 1972 to 1984 in the New York City metropolitan area, starred Carole Demas and Paula Janis as they told stories and sang songs, all while perched on giant toadstools on the show’s colorful set. (There may have been some talking to flowers here and there too.)

Explore Explore Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

At the time of its initial airing, The Magic Garden was so popular that it reportedly rivaled syndicated kids’ programming like Sesame Street in the local ratings. During their 12-year run, the duo even scored a Grammy nomination for one of the three albums they released featuring music from the show.

When she’s not busy stumping on Twitter, Mimi has been in full festive mode because, as the Lambs know, it’s time. In recent weeks, the singer has dropped a new holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” with Kirk Franklin and Khalid; teamed up with McDonald’s for a special holiday-themed menu that launches Dec. 13; and announced her coming Apple TV+ music special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues — all while “All I Want for Christmas is You” has begun making its annual trip up the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Check out Mariah’s shout-out to The Magic Garden reboot below.