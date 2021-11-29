Christmas Queen Mariah Carey Teaches Twins a Happy Hanukkah Song

Mariah Carey is best known as the Christmas Queen. The singer who has ruled the holiday season for decades with her No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 perennial heart-warmer “All I Want For Christmas is You,” mixed things up on Sunday night (Nov. 28) by teaching her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, one of her favorite Hanukkah songs.

On the first night of the Festival of Lights, Carey sat the kids down for a lesson about the Jewish celebration, and, of course, a little song to help along. “Happy Hanukkah!!!! Learned this one in grade school, thought I’d teach it to Roc & Roe, I don’t think they’ve got it yet,” she tweeted alongside Menorah and heart emoji.

“Hanukkah is coming, Hanukkah is coming, that’s a time we have the happiest days,” Carey sang as the kids looked on. And while Mariah was happy to spread the holiday cheer, now that Thanksgiving has passed we are firmly into the Carey Christmas zone, with her upcoming AppleTV+ special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, slated to premiere on Friday (Dec. 3).

The special will feature the first and only live performance of Carey’s new Christmas tune, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” featuring Kirk Franklin and Khalid. Mariah is a bit excited about that as well, especially after the big man himself endorsed the very special episode. “The elves are in the North Pole cinema, watching Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special… have you seen it? It’s fabulously festive!” tweeted the @OfficialSanta account on Sunday afternoon.

Mariah, as y0u might imagine, was very excited to hear from Jolly Old. “As are you, my dear friend,” she responded. “See you soon!!!!”

Check out Mariah’s Hanukkah celebration below.

