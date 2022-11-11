Mariah Carey Won’t Compete With Dolly Parton for Christmas Crown: ‘You Are the Queen of Everything!’

Merry Christmas, Mariah Carey doesn’t want to fight tonight. Though MC has a legit claim to the title of Christmas Queen, she said on Thursday (Nov. 10) that she’s more than happy to share the spotlight with another member of holiday royalty. “Dolly, let’s settle this one,” Carey wrote to Dolly Parton after the country legend was asked in an interview with Better Homes & Gardens whether she considers herself worthy of the title over Mariah.

“Now, don’t you say that!” Parton said. “I’m not going to compete with Mariah. I love her. You think of Christmas, you think of Mariah. I’m happy to be second in line to her.”

Mariah wasn’t having it, though. “You are the Queen of Everything!” Carey tweeted at Parton in response. “The Queen of the World, the Queen of Christmas, the Queen of Mine!! I Love You!!!!” Parton, 76, is getting into the holiday season by re-releasing her A Holly Dolly Christmas album with four additional songs, including a duet with goddaughter Miley Cyrus, as well as the new holiday movie Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. She’s also teamed up with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon for the new yuletide classic, “Almost Too Early For Christmas.”

Carey, of course, is gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year, when her perennial cold weather chart-topper, “All I Want For Christmas Is You, makes its run to the top. The singer will also star in a new two-hour prime-time special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, which will air on CBS and Paramount+ on Dec. 20.

Check out Carey’s tweet below.