Mariah Carey Drops New David Morales Remix of ‘Honey’

The deal just keeps getting sweeter, with Mariah Carey releasing an extended edit of “Honey” as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of her 1997 classic, Butterfly.

The nearly eight-minute edit comes from the extremely capable hands of David Morales, the legend NYC DJ/producer/remixer who helped deliver pop divas to the clubs in the ’80s and ’90s and beyond via remixes of Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Madonna and a litany of other divas.

Morales worked extensively with Carey throughout her career via official edits of hits including “Dreamlover,” “Fantasy” and “Shake It Off,” among many others. Coming as a bonus track on the Butterfly re-release, Morales’ “Honey – Another Taste of Honey David Morales Remix” edit throws the kitchen sink at the track, bumping up the BPM, turning the sizzle dial all the way up via layers of percussion, rhythm guitar, a string section, a choir and revamped powerhouse vocals from Carey.

The edit comes among other re-release bonuses including 4K remastered versions of “Honey” and “The Roof” music videos, a new Honey music video documentary, classic live performances being released via Carey’s YouTube during September, Butterfly on cassette, and Deluxe Butterfly 4LP and 2LP Editions.

“I will never forget the day I released this album to the world,” Carey wrote Friday (Sept. 16) on social media. “I had never felt more exposed and vulnerable yet free and euphoric at the same time. It was a true EMANCIPATION (no pun intended!) of my spirit, soul and innermost feelings which I poured into every lyric and every note on every song. 25 years later, it’s still one of the proudest moments of my life & career.”

