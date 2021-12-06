Mariah Carey Shares Festive Commercial for Her McDonald’s Menu: Watch

It’s almost time for McDonald’s to get extra festive. Nearly a month after announcing it, Mariah Carey unveiled the first commercial for her upcoming Mariah Menu at McDonald’s on Monday (Dec. 6).

The queen of Christmas stars front-and-center in the 30-second spot, which kicks off with the lights of a McDonald’s flickering on to the twinkling opening notes of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Explore Explore Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“This holiday season, you’re not getting the Mariah meal. You’re getting the Mariah Menu, and it’s free!” the Elusive Chanteuse says before launching into her smash hit with the help of an army of uniformed backup dancers and a single Chicken McNugget dipped in barbecue sauce.

Starting Dec. 13, McDonald’s fans can get a new daily deal for free through Dec. 24 by downloading the McDonald’s app and making a minimum $1 purchase.

And speaking of “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the superstar also took to Twitter on Monday morning to celebrate the song, which hit No. 1 in December 2020 a full 25 years after its release, reaching a milestone one billion streams on Spotify. “I’m freaking out!!!! 1 billion!!!” Carey wrote, adding a number of Christmas-themed emojis. “These numbers are incredible, but the love I have for the #lambily is unquantifiable. Eternally grateful and blessed.”

The latest milestone arrives on the heels of the track being certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. Currently, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” sits at No. 12 on its annual climb up the Billboard Hot 100, while also continuing its reign atop the Holiday 100 for a 46th week on the chart dated Dec. 4.

Check out Mariah’s McDonald’s commercial and celebration of her Spotify achievement below.