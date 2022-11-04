Christmas Queen Mariah Carey Assures Martha Stewart She Hasn’t Forgotten About Thanksgiving

Martha Stewart went on The Today Show Thursday morning (Nov. 3) to make a very important plea to Christmas Queen Mariah Carey to slow her jingle roll and let Thanksgiving get some shine before she dives right into the yuletide season. “Mariah, you know me. I’m a traditionalist with a twist and you cannot give up Thanksgiving just ‘case you don’t like turkey,” Stewart told the morning show. “I love turkey and many, many other people love turkey. So do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so.”

Buckshots fired!

In case you missed it, the reason Martha’s gizzards were seemingly in a twist is because earlier this week MC posted a video in which she seamlessly made the transition from the end of Halloween to the kick-off of Christmas season while appearing to glide right over gobble time. As the calendar flipped to Nov. 1, Mariah let us know what time it was by posting the visual in which she sits on a stationary bike dressed as a witch surrounded by jack o’lanterns and CG bats before squealing “it’s time!” as the scene flips to a winter wonderland and her signature snowy hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” rings out.

Well, far be it from Mariah to diss a domestic doyenne. On Thursday night (Nov. 3) MC responded to Martha with a generous offer to break some turkey leg with her. “Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!,” Carey tweeted before adding a tantalizing, teasing invite.

“P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza!,” Mariah noted adding Stewart’s always-stoned TV cooking pal to the mix. “And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming!”

See the tweets below.