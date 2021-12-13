Mariah Carey ‘Can’t Stop Watching’ Video of Neighborhood Christmas Lights Synched to ‘All I Want’

‘Tis the season to light it up. A group of neighbors in a California town caught the eye of Christmas queen Mariah Carey over the weekend when the singer saw their elaborate display set to her most iconic holiday hit. “So festive. I can’t stop watching!'” MC tweeted along with a series of heart eye emoji in reaction to a post about the holiday light display cued to her perennial Xmas hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The video she was reacting to shows cars slowly driving through the display, in which a cul de sac-full of houses coordinated their elaborate light displays to the strains of Carey’ beloved holiday tune. Mariah has once again taken her place as Christmas chart royalty, with “All I Want” jumping from No. 12 to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart dates Dec. 11.

A week earlier, MC celebrated yet another “All I Want” milestone, tweeting “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” accompanied by a pair of pictures in which she proudly displayed her new Diamond awards from the RIAA for 10 million in sales for the song. Carey posed on front of a Christmas display in the shots, posted just days after “All I Want” topped Billboard‘s Holiday 100 ranking of the top seasonal songs of all eras, marking the 46th week it held that No. 1 position in the 51 total weeks since the list launched in 2011. Mariah’s holiday classic has has topped the tally for 31 consecutive weeks, dating to the start of the 2015-16 holiday season.