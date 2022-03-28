Mariah Carey Teams Up With Latto on ‘Big Energy’ Remix: Listen to It Here

It’s a sweet, sweet fantasy, dahhlings! Mariah Carey and Latto unveiled their new “Big Energy” remix featuring DJ Khaled on Monday (March 28).

On the sparkling collab, the elusive chanteuse revisits the iconic opening verse of her 2015 smash “Fantasy” before tossing the mic to Latto, who raps, “You gon’ have to come and see this/ Pretty like new new, sweet like peaches/ I’mma be your fantasy, you ain’t gon’ believe this/ Hold up, got Mimi on the remix.”

Hours ahead of the song’s release, the rapper paid effusive tribute to Carey on Twitter. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ICON HERSELF @MariahCarey THANK U FOR YOUR LEGENDARY VOCALS & ALL THE ADVICE YOU GAVE ME QUEEN…LETS SHAKE THE ROOM AT MIDNIGHT.”

For her part, Mariah seemed thrilled with how the collaboration turned out, but was quick to hilariously remind Latto about her famously singular perspective on the passage of time. She replied, “So excited for this moment dahhhhllling!!!!! So happy and proud of you and all you’re accomplishing!!! But I don’t have BIRTHDAYS! ‘It’s my anniversary!!!’ Congratulations Beautiful.”

Released back in September as the lead single for Latto’s upcoming sophomore album 777, the original version of “Big Energy” — which sampled Tom Tom Club‘s “Genius of Love” just like “Fantasy” before it — turned into a breakthrough moment in the rising star’s career, peaking at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, and becoming her very first Top 40 hit in the process.

Meanwhile, Carey is gearing up for her long-awaited induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which will finally take place on June 16 in New York City after having been postponed not once, but twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stream Latto and Mariah’s “Big Energy” remix with DJ Khaled below, and see their tweets.