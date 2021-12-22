Even Mariah Carey’s Dogs Can’t Resist ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’: Watch

It’s pretty hard to resist Mariah Carey‘s holiday standard “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at this time of year. After all, the perennial Christmas smash just made an unprecedented return to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, rising from No. 2 this week. The carol logged its sixth total week atop the Hot 100 and becomes the first song in the chart’s history to have led in three distinct runs on the ranking.

And it’s not just humans who feel the need to bust out their caroling chops when it comes on, as evidenced by a cute home video MC posted on Tuesday (Dec. 21). In the brief clip, Carey busts into a room decked out for the season and belts the chorus of the song, with her 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, joining in an extended “youuuu!”

The harmonies excite the singer’s two dogs — who are, of course, wearing red holiday sweaters — with the pooches barking and howling along excitedly.

The song was first released on Carey’s album Merry Christmas in 1994 and, as streaming has grown and holiday music has become more prominent on streaming services’ seasonal playlists, it hit the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time in December 2017, before ascending to No. 1 in both December 2019 (for three weeks) and December 2020 (two).

It’s not the first time this season that the twins have helped their mom celebrate, either. In November, they appeared in a cute scene in the video for her new track “Fall in Love at Christmas,” and earlier this week they showered her with confetti to celebrate “All I Want” returning to the top spot.

