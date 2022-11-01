Mariah Carey Gets the Christmas Spirit Flowing In New Clip: ‘It’s Time’

Halloween is officially done, now it’s time for the Queen of Christmas to shine.

As the calendar flipped to Nov. 1, Mariah Carey let us know what time it is with a seasonal social post.

The clip opens in black and white with Carey on a stationary bike, dressed as a witch and surrounded by jack o’lanterns and CG bats.

Then, with a sucker punch of color, we’re thrust into Mariah’s winter wonderland. “It’s time,” she squeals. And, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” rings out.

Carey is the undisputed Queen of Christmas, with her 1994 holiday original topping the Billboard Hot 100 multiple times over the last few years and ranking as the most popular song of all time on the Billboard Holiday 100.

Explore Explore Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Her gift of Christmas spirit continues to grow in the U.K., where “All I Want for Christmas Is You” finally hit No. 1 in December 2020 — 26 years after its release. That long journey to the summit set a new chart record. Several weeks later, the record was broken again, when Wham’s “Last Christmas” finally claimed the crown, 36 years after its original release.

In Australia, where Christmas is peak summer, and a time for hitting the beach, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” took 24 years to reach No. 1, finally doing so in December 2018.

Carey will get into the swing of things next month with a four-performance run celebrating her “repertoire of classic holiday songs.” Her “Merry Christmas to All” dates, presented by Live Nation, will take place in December with performances in New York and Toronto.

For the record, it’s not time yet. Christmas is 54 days away, but who’s counting.